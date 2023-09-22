Why Ultra Processed Foods are deadly and how you can avoid them | In Focus podcast

September 22, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

A new study from Nutrition Advocacy for Public Interest (NAPI), titled The Junk Push: Rising UItra Processed Food Consumption In India: Policy, Politics and Reality, paints a grim picture of misleading marketing, rising consumption of Ultra Processed Foods (UPFs) in India, and the role of UPFs in triggering an epidemic non-communicable diseases such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension, among others, with children being particularly vulnerable.

To find out how to identify harmful UPFs and why they are a public health concern, we speak with Dr Arun Gupta.

Guest: Dr Arun Gupta, Convener of NAPI and former member of PM’s Council on India’s Nutrition Challenges.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

