HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Why Ultra Processed Foods are deadly and how you can avoid them | In Focus podcast

Dr Arun Gupta speaks to us about why UItra Processed Food Consumption is a public health concern, and how to identify and avoid them. 

September 22, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

A new study from Nutrition Advocacy for Public Interest (NAPI), titled The Junk Push: Rising UItra Processed Food Consumption In India: Policy, Politics and Reality, paints a grim picture of misleading marketing, rising consumption of Ultra Processed Foods (UPFs) in India, and the role of UPFs in triggering an epidemic non-communicable diseases such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension, among others, with children being particularly vulnerable.

To find out how to identify harmful UPFs and why they are a public health concern, we speak with Dr Arun Gupta.

Guest: Dr Arun Gupta, Convener of NAPI and former member of PM’s Council on India’s Nutrition Challenges.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Related Topics

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts / food

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.