Why the Supreme Court put in place a three-member panel to appoint Election Commissioners | In Focus podcast

Raju Ramachandran speaks to us on the three-member panel assigned to appoint Election Commissioners, and the salient features of this constitution bench judgment. 

March 20, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST

Amit Baruah
Amit Baruah

A Constitution Bench judgement of the Indian Supreme Court on March 2 took the appointment of Election Commissioners out of the sole hands of the political executive and assigned it to a three-member committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice and the leader of the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha. Appointments will take place through this panel till a law is made on this subject by Parliament.

The bench headed by Justice K.M. Joseph said in its judgement that a person who is weak-kneed should not be appointed as an Election Commissioner. Neither should that person be in a state of obligation or feel indebted to the person who appointed him.

The judgment also made a “fervent appeal” to the Union of India / Parliament to put in place a permanent secretariat for the Election Commission and charging its expenditure to the Consolidated Fund of India to make it truly independent.

Guest: Raju Ramachandran, Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

