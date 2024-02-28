Why plastic recycling is not a solution | In Focus podcast

February 28, 2024 05:31 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

Most of us are familiar with the plastic waste crisis and public awareness campaigns on the need to recycle plastic. Now a new report by the Centre for Climate Integrity, an international non-profit, says that plastic producers have been lying to the public for more than 30 years – it says that they knew all along that plastic recycling was not a viable solution, either technically or economically, and yet kept they promoting it to protect their interests.

How serious is the plastic waste problem? Why is plastic recycling not viable? And if recycling is not the answer, how do we address the mounting crisis of plastic waste?

Guest: Satyarupa Shekhar, a public policy advocate whose interests include urban governance, data justice, and plastics pollution.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

