Why has Twitter gone to court against the Indian government? | In Focus podcast

G. Sampath July 18, 2022 16:47 IST

Alok Prasanna speaks to us on the legal elements of Twitter’s petition against the government over content-blocking orders, and ways of approaching content moderation.

Twitter has moved the Karnataka High Court challenging multiple content-blocking orders from the government of India. Twitter’s petition has sought the quashing of as many as 39 blocking orders, issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act (IT Act). It wants them overturned on the grounds that they are both “procedurally and substantially” non-compliant with relevant legislation - Section 69A of the IT Act. The petition also argues that the blocking orders are unconstitutional, and violate the principles of online speech and intermediary liability. What has prompted Twitter to go to the court? Do the blocking orders satisfy the parameters of natural justice? Is there any problem with the government’s interpretation of the law, or with the itself? We with speak Alok Prasanna from the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy. Guest: Alok Prasanna from the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



