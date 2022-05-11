Why has the Government not appointed a new Chief of Defence Staff? | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah May 11, 2022 18:00 IST

Amit Baruah May 11, 2022 18:00 IST

Rahul Bedi speaks to us whether a retired chief can be appointed a Chief of Defence Staff and will the post created with much fanfare go to either the serving Air Force or Navy chief

Why has the Government not appointed a new Chief of Defence Staff? | In Focus podcast / repeat shuffle

Rahul Bedi speaks to us whether a retired chief can be appointed a Chief of Defence Staff and will the post created with much fanfare go to either the serving Air Force or Navy chief

Five months have passed without the Government appointing a Chief of Defence Staff. The post fell vacant after Gen. Bipin Rawat died in a tragic helicopter crash on December 9. It was speculated that the former Army Chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane would be appointed the new Chief of Defence Staff but he retired from service at the end of April. Why has the Government not appointed a new Chief of Defence Staff? Can a retired chief be appointed to the job? Or will the post created with much fanfare go to either the serving Air Force or Navy chief given that Gen. Manoj Pande has just been appointed the chief of army staff? Guest: Rahul Bedi, senior Journalist and defence analyst Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu Edited by Reenu Cyriac



Our code of editorial values