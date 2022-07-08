Podcast

Why did Boris Johnson finally resign as Britain’s Prime Minister? | In Focus podcast

Finally, Boris Johnson had to resign as British Prime Minister. He clung onto power for as long as he could, quitting after a long procession of Ministers and MPs resigned their jobs.

While resigning, Johnson expressed no regrets for his conduct, describing the behaviour of his colleagues as “eccentric” and blamed their actions on herd mentality.

So, why did Johnson finally go? And who is likely to succeed him? In this episode, we are joined from London by Andrew Whitehead, journalist and commentator, to discuss these issues.

Guest: Andrew Whitehead, former Editor of the BBC’s World Service, currently a freelance journalist and lecturer.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

