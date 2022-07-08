Why did Boris Johnson finally resign as Britain’s Prime Minister? | In Focus podcast
Andrew Whitehead speaks to us on the reasons that led to the recent resignation of UK Prime Minister, and the actions that will follow this move.
Finally, Boris Johnson had to resign as British Prime Minister. He clung onto power for as long as he could, quitting after a long procession of Ministers and MPs resigned their jobs.
While resigning, Johnson expressed no regrets for his conduct, describing the behaviour of his colleagues as “eccentric” and blamed their actions on herd mentality.
So, why did Johnson finally go? And who is likely to succeed him? In this episode, we are joined from London by Andrew Whitehead, journalist and commentator, to discuss these issues.
Guest: Andrew Whitehead, former Editor of the BBC’s World Service, currently a freelance journalist and lecturer.
Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.
Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
Listen to more In Focus podcasts:
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.