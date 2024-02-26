GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Where is the farmers’ protest heading? | In Focus podcast

Agricultural expert Devinder Sharma explains the reasons behind the new farmers’ protest, discusses why farmers rejected the government’s 5-year MSP plan, highlights the distinctions from the 2020–21 protest, and explores the possibility of entering a similar situation.

February 26, 2024 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

Amit Baruah
Amit Baruah

Farmers are back at the barricades, this time they have been stopped by the Haryana police at the Punjab-Haryana border. Twenty-two-year-old Shubhkaran Singh has died in the protests. Farmer leaders have suspended their protest till February 29 when they will announce their next course of action.

The agitating farmers are firm that there should be a legal guarantee for MSP purchases but the Centre has, instead, come up with a five-year contract to purchase pulses, maize and cotton from farmers.

So, where does the agitation go from here? To discuss these issues, Amit Baruah is joined by agricultural expert and analyst, Devinder Sharma.

Guest: Devinder Sharma, distinguished writer and commentator on food and agriculture

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

