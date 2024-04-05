Where does India stand in the Global Plastics Treaty negotiations? | In Focus podcast

April 05, 2024 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

Plastics pollution is a major global crisis, with deadly repercussions for human health, marine life, and climate change. In March 2022, the United Nations set the ball rolling for the conclusion of a Global Plastics Treaty by the end of 2024. Later this month, we have the penultimate session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC), where 175 countries will negotiate a legally binding treaty to combat plastic pollution.

What exactly are the issues under discussion in these negotiations? What has been India’s position on these issues? And given the magnitude of the plastic pollution crisis in India, is India on the right track?

Guest: Satyarupa Sekhar, a public policy advocate whose interests include urban governance, data justice, and plastics pollution.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to more In Focus podcasts: