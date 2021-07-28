Where are India-U.S. relations headed in the Biden era? | In Focus Podcast 

Suhasini Haidar speaks to us on the takeaways from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to India

On Wednesday, July 28, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited India and held key meetings with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as representatives of civil society organisations.

In this episode, we look at the main takeaways of the visit and ask where India-U.S. relations are headed as they deal with shared concerns on Afghanistan and China among other issues. We also ask how the Biden administration's strong emphasis on promoting democratic values abroad figured during the visit, and how New Delhi views its approach to democracy and the contrast from the previous Trump era.



Guest; Suhasini Haidar, Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu



Host: Ananth Krishnan, China correspondent, The Hindu

