What’s behind the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh | The Hindu In Focus podcast

On the podcast today we turn to international affairs and we discuss the assasination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a top Iranian nuclear scientist. This happened last friday and has triggered the possibility of a new crisis in West Asia.

This latest development now comes at a crucial time for Iran. There are hopes that Joe Biden, the incoming American President, would return to talks with Iran, ending months of “maximum pressure”, a policy adopted by the outgoing President Donald Trump, which took both countries to the brink of war after the killing of General Quassem Soleimani in January this year by the United States.

There are other powers in the middle east, notably Israel and Saudia Arabia for who have long seen Iran as a threat and would not welcome the U.S returning to talks or easing economic sanctions on Iran. So there are many possible motivations for this assasination and many factors at play.

Guest: Stanly Johny, International Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Find the In Focus podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for ‘In Focus by The Hindu’.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in