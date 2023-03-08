What you need to know about the H3N2 influenza virus currently circulating in India | In Focus podcast

March 08, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

COVID-19 and the fear around it may have gone away, but over the past few weeks, India has been rocked by cases of fever and intense coughs. People across States have been falling sick, and some have even had to be hospitalised. Last week, the Indian Council of Medical Research said these cases are linked to Influenza A, the H3N2 subtype virus that causes flu. The Council said surveillance data had shown a spike in these cases in India.

So what is the H3N2 virus? Who is vulnerable to it and what symptoms can it cause? Is there a vaccine that can be taken?

Guest: Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, Director Infectious Diseases and Infection Control, Gleneagles Global Hospital in Chennai

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

