What the recent UNSC resolution means for Palestinians in Gaza | In Focus podcast

Syed Akbaruddin speaks to us about the United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Palestine, and what the International Court of Justice order means for the country. 

April 01, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

Amit Baruah
Amit Baruah

After several failed efforts, the United Nations Security Council managed to pass a resolution on March 25 calling for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine. Resolution 2728 passed because unlike in three previous occasions the United States chose not to use its veto power but abstained. The resolution passed 14-0.

In a related development, the International Court of Justice warned on March 28 that the prolonged and widespread deprivation of food by Israel to the Palestinians meant that famine was setting in in Gaza.

Also, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights Francesca Albanese said on March 26 there were reasonable grounds to believe that Israel was committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza.

Since October last year, Israel has killed at least 32,000 Palestinians and injured another 71,000 following the Hamas attack in which 1,200 Israelis were killed. So what does the UNSC resolution and ICJ order mean?

Guest: Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, from 2016 to 2020.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts / Israel-Palestine Conflict / United Nations / international court or tribunal

