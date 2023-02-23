HamberMenu
What the EC decision on the Shiv Sena means for politics in Maharashtra? | In Focus podcast

Radhika Ramaseshan speaks to us about the Election Commission of India’s Shiv Sena order and how this will impact Maharashtra politics.

February 23, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

Amit Baruah
Amit Baruah

The Election Commission of India recently recognised the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde as the Shiv Sena and allotted the bow and arrow symbol to it. This order is now under challenge by the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Sena in the Supreme Court.

Using the test of majority principle, and that a majority of party MLAs in Maharashtra had sided with Mr. Shinde, the Election Commission, in its wisdom, presented the Chief Minister with the Shiv Sena.

What impact will this have on the politics of Maharashtra, a state which sends as many as 48 representatives to the Lok Sabha? Could Maharashtra play a key role in deciding the results of the 2024 general elections? Does the BJP still have use for Eknath Shinde after the goal of dethroning Uddhav Thackeray has been achieved?

For the moment, all eyes are on what the Supreme Court will decide on the tussle between the Sena factions. Also, a key test for the BJP, Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray will be the upcoming elections to the Mumbai municipality.

Guest: Radhika Ramaseshan, political analyst and columnist.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

