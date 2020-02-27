What should India’s restructured military command look like? | The Hindu Parley podcast

The massive restructuring of the military command structure has dismantled the old civil-military relationship, with far greater powers in decision-making now being bestowed on the armed forces. In a conversation moderated by Atul Aneja, Madanjit Singh and Anit Mukherjee weigh in on this highly complex transformation which is likely to lead to a complete overhaul of the military command structure.

Madanjit Singh is Vice Admiral (retd.), former head of the Western Naval Command and member of the task force for the review of the management of defence, set up after the 1999 Kargil War. Anit Mukherjee is a former Navy oﬃcer and assistant professor at the Rajaratnam School of International Studies at the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.