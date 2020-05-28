What Parliament can do in a pandemic (and why India’s should be functioning) | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

While COVID-19 has disrupted much of the regular functioning of governments around the world, there are still examples of parliaments around the world finding innovative ways of working to both mount a response to the pandemic and performing a coordination and oversight role for their respective governments.

Since the second Budget Session was adjourned in the middle of the outbreak in India, however, Parliament and the various standing committees have ceased to function despite some calls to convene over video conference. In this episode we’ll look at why these parliamentary standing committees are so important and why Parliament, as an institution, needs to play a larger role.

Guest: Chakshu Roy, Head of Legislative and Civic Engagement, PRS Legislative Research.

