What legalisation of same sex marriage will mean in India | In Focus podcast

Arvind Narrain speaks to us on the ramifications of the case of legal recognition of same sex marriage in India, and how we are placed in comparison to the rest of the world in this matter.

March 16, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Next month, the Supreme Court of India, will listen to final hearings on the issue of legal recognition for same sex marriages in India. A number of petitions have been filed, seeking this recognition. The case follows the landmark Puttuswamy judgement of 2017, affirming the right to privacy as a fundamental right, and then the Navtej Johar judgement of 2018, which decriminalised same sex relationships. The Centre however, has opposed same sex marriages, stating that marriages in India are holy unions, this would rock societal values and also that, if there is to be a change, it should be through Parliament and not the judiciary. 

Guest: Arvind Narrain, a lawyer working in the area of human rights and LGBTQ+ rights, and a visiting faculty at the Azim Premji University

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

