What kind of Army Chief will Asim Munir make in Pakistan? | In Focus podcast

Ayesha Siddiqa speaks to us on Pakistan’s new Army Chief, and if he will try and fix the popular Imran Khan. 

November 29, 2022 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

Amit Baruah

Asim Munir is Pakistan’s new Army Chief. He was appointed on the 24 th of November, putting at rest endless speculation of who would be chief and whether Qamar Jawed Bajwa might get yet another extension.

There were also doubts that Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi, an Imran Khan appointee, may not sign off on General Munir’s appointment. But, mercifully, for Pakistan, that did not happen. The President signed off on the appointment but after flying to Lahore to meet Imran Khan.

So, what kind of chief will General Munir make? Will he interfere in the country’s politics? Will he try and fix the popular Imran Khan whose massive public meetings continue to signal his imminent return to power?

Guest: Ayesha Siddiqa, author of a book on Pakistan’s Army and a senior fellow at King’s College, London.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

