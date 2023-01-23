What is the current state of the Indian economy? Pre-Budget Analysis Part 1 | In Focus podcast

January 23, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST

As we begin our countdown to Budget 2023-24, India faces a tough global environment and volatile commodity prices, the latter posing upside risks to inflation. Economists see some bright spots in the economy as also some concerning metrics, especially to do with exports and recent Core Sector or IIP figures that have given no discernible trend in recent months.

Guest: Ms Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at rating agency ICRA, to share with us her views on state of the economy.

Host: K. Bharat Kumar, Deputy Editor- Business, The Hindu

Edited by Sharmada Venkatausbramanian.

