What is dollarisation and why would a country go for it? | In Focus podcast

C. P. Chandrasekhar speaks to us about how dollarisation works, and what has been the experience of countries that have already tried it. 

December 06, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

Argentina’s president-elect Javier Milei, a self-described ‘anarcho-capitalist’, has threatened to disband his country’s currency, the peso, and adopt the US dollar in its place.

Argentina has been grappling with hyperinflation for a long time – it was above in November 2023. Milei has argued that dollarisation of the Argentine economy will bring inflation down, and usher in a stable climate favourable for investment. How exactly does dollarisation work? What are the risks it entails? And what has been the experience of countries such as Ecuador which have already tried it?

Guest: Economist Professor C.P. Chandrasekhar.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, the Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

