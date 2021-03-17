What does the U.S.-China Alaska summit mean for India and the Quad? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Later this week, on March 18, top officials from the U.S. and China will hold the highest in-person engagement under the new Biden administration as they meet in Alaska, where Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will engage with their counterparts, Yang Jiechi, a member of the Communist Party of China's Politburo and Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, and Wang Yi, the Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor. What is on the agenda for this key meeting, which comes just a week after the first Quad leaders' summit? Where are U.S.-China relations headed after four turbulent years? Are there expectations of a new beginning, and what will be the implications for India?

Guests: Tanvi Madan, Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution, Washington, author of Fateful Triangle: How China Shaped U.S.-India Relations during the Cold War, and Sriram Lakshman, U.S. Correspondent, The Hindu.

Host: Ananth Krishnan, China Correspondent, The Hindu

Episode Notes: Tanvi Madan on "The Rise, Fall, and Rebirth of the Quad"