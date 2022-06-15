Podcast

What does the rupee depreciation mean beyond export and import bills? | In Focus podcast

The Indian rupee has been battling downward pressure from multiple forces –Foreign Portfolio Investors pulling out, the rising cost of international crude oil prices and a strong dollar. The currency has been frequently hitting historical lows and has breached the 78-marks

What does this mean beyond export and import bills?

Guest: Ananth Narayan, Associate Professor, Finance at SPJIMR

Host: K. Bharat Kumar

Edited by Reenu Cyriac


