What does the rupee depreciation mean beyond export and import bills? | In Focus podcast

K. Bharat Kumar June 15, 2022 22:29 IST

Ananth Narayan speaks to us on the weakening of rupee and RBI’s subsequent balancing act in controlling imported inflation

The Indian rupee has been battling downward pressure from multiple forces –Foreign Portfolio Investors pulling out, the rising cost of international crude oil prices and a strong dollar. The currency has been frequently hitting historical lows and has breached the 78-marks What does this mean beyond export and import bills? Guest: Ananth Narayan, Associate Professor, Finance at SPJIMR Host: K. Bharat Kumar Edited by Reenu Cyriac



