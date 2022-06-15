What does the rupee depreciation mean beyond export and import bills? | In Focus podcast
Ananth Narayan speaks to us on the weakening of rupee and RBI’s subsequent balancing act in controlling imported inflation
The Indian rupee has been battling downward pressure from multiple forces –Foreign Portfolio Investors pulling out, the rising cost of international crude oil prices and a strong dollar. The currency has been frequently hitting historical lows and has breached the 78-marks
What does this mean beyond export and import bills?
Guest: Ananth Narayan, Associate Professor, Finance at SPJIMR
Host: K. Bharat Kumar
Edited by Reenu Cyriac
