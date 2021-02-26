Podcast

What does the ceasefire agreement mean for the future of India Pakistan relations | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In this episode we discuss the India Pakistan agreement for a ceasefire or a re-observance of the 2003 ceasefire agreement. Was the announcement of the agreement a surprise, is there something still going on behind the scenes and should we expect more? And is there potential now to use this agreement as a stepping stone to build on India-Pakistan ties?

Guests: TCA Raghavan, Director Indian Council of World Affairs, Former High Commissioner to Pakistan. Happymon Jacob, Associate Professor, Centre for International Politics, Organization and Disarmament, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

