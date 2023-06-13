HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

What does the Ariha Shah case tell us about child care laws in India and abroad? | In Focus podcast

Enakshi Ganguly speaks to us about the Ariha Shah case, what child protection entails both in India and abroad, and how best children can and should be protected.

June 13, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid
ALSO READ
India remains committed to ensure return of Ariha Shah to her parents, stresses government

Over the past few weeks, there have been news headlines about Ariha Shah, a child of Indian parents, who was taken away by child care authorities in Germany after she had been hospitalised for an accidental injury. Despite no charges being filed against the parents, the baby was not returned to them. A diplomatic spat has now broken out between New Delhi and Berlin, and 59 Parliamentarians from 19 political parties have now written to the German Ambassador in India, asking for the child to be brought back to India. The case has echoes of the 2011 Sagarika Chakraborty case in Norway, recently made into the Rani Mukherjee-starring movie, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. It also throws up questions about whether child protection services in Europe differ from those in India in their mechanisms. 

ALSO READ
Baby Ariha Shah’s repatriation | 59 MPs from 19 parties write to German envoy

Guest: Enakshi Ganguly: Co-founder and former co-director, HAQ: Centre for Child Rights, a human rights organisation that focuses on all rights for all children

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Related Topics

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts / children / social services

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.