What does the Ariha Shah case tell us about child care laws in India and abroad? | In Focus podcast

June 13, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

Over the past few weeks, there have been news headlines about Ariha Shah, a child of Indian parents, who was taken away by child care authorities in Germany after she had been hospitalised for an accidental injury. Despite no charges being filed against the parents, the baby was not returned to them. A diplomatic spat has now broken out between New Delhi and Berlin, and 59 Parliamentarians from 19 political parties have now written to the German Ambassador in India, asking for the child to be brought back to India. The case has echoes of the 2011 Sagarika Chakraborty case in Norway, recently made into the Rani Mukherjee-starring movie, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. It also throws up questions about whether child protection services in Europe differ from those in India in their mechanisms.

Guest: Enakshi Ganguly: Co-founder and former co-director, HAQ: Centre for Child Rights, a human rights organisation that focuses on all rights for all children

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

