What do poor mathematics scores in school mean for tomorrow’s engineers? | Data Point podcast

February 16, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

The recently released Annual Status of Education Report 2022, which surveys learning outcomes of school children, revealed continued dips. In southern, central and western states, in particular, learning levels in mathematics dropped further away from what is expected at a certain grade level. As students continue to move to higher grades, with this weak foundation, what impact will this have on them when they go to university, and eventually enter the workforce? The Hindu speaks with experts to understand the long-term impact of this educational crisis.

Guests:

Dr Tapas Roy: Mechanical engineer from IIEST Sibpur and cost accountant and PhD in Management. Currently teaches mechanical and management sciences at the university level in Kolkata.

Dr Anupam Pachauri: policy researcher in education who currently works at the Centre for Policy Research in Higher Education (CPRHE) of the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi.

Production credit: Sonikka Loganathan

