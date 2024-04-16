GIFT a SubscriptionGift
What do India’s anti-terror comments mean for the country’s foreign policy | In Focus podcast 

Nirupama Subramanian speaks to us about what the government’s anti-terror comments mean for the country’s foreign policy and standing in the world, and whether such actions will spark a wider conflict with Pakistan. 

April 16, 2024 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

Amit Baruah
Amit Baruah

It’s election time in India. The Modi government is touting India’s strength abroad as one of its achievements. Earlier in April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an election rally that India today kills terrorists in their own homes.

Asked about a report in the Guardian newspaper that India had killed 20 alleged terrorists in recent years in Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Delhi would pursue and kill terrorists in Pakistan if they staged attacks in India.

In 2023, Canada accused Indian agents of being responsible for the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on its territory.

So, what does all this mean for India’s foreign policy and standing in the world? Is this the right approach to adopt? What are the potential dangers of such actions sparking a wider conflict with Pakistan? Or create foreign policy fissures with other countries?

Guest: Nirupama Subramanian, senior journalist and former correspondent of The Hindu in Pakistan.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

