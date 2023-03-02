What decides women’s marital age — wealth, education or caste | Data Point podcast

March 02, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

Last month, the Assam government began an intense crackdown on child marriage. This got the debate going with social activists, who pointed out that the root of the problem — limited access to education among women — is still not being addressed. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data shows that higher education levels appear to play a greater role than wealth, in delaying a woman’s marriage. It also showed wide variations in marital age between rural and urban women, Dalit and upper-caste women. In this episode, Mary E John and Rajni Palriwala discuss the role that wealth, education and caste play in determining women’s marital age.

Guests:

Mary E John: Senior Fellow, Centre for Women’s Development Studies and author of “Child Marriage in an International Frame: A Feminist Review from India”

Rajni Palriwala: Former Professor of Sociology, University of Delhi

Listen to more Data Point podcasts: