HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

What decides women’s marital age — wealth, education or caste | Data Point podcast

Experts argue that the notion that increased age of marriage for women will inevitably result in greater empowerment, autonomy, and freedom for them, is problematic.

March 02, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

Sonikka Loganathan
Sonikka Loganathan

Last month, the Assam government began an intense crackdown on child marriage. This got the debate going with social activists, who pointed out that the root of the problem — limited access to education among women — is still not being addressed. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data shows that higher education levels appear to play a greater role than wealth, in delaying a woman’s marriage. It also showed wide variations in marital age between rural and urban women, Dalit and upper-caste women. In this episode, Mary E John and Rajni Palriwala discuss the role that wealth, education and caste play in determining women’s marital age.  

ALSO READ
Data | Education, more than wealth, determines women’s marital age

Guests:

Mary E John: Senior Fellow, Centre for Women’s Development Studies and author of “Child Marriage in an International Frame: A Feminist Review from India” 

Rajni Palriwala: Former Professor of Sociology, University of Delhi  

Listen to more Data Point podcasts:

Related Topics

The Hindu Podcasts / Data Point podcast / marriage

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.