What can one expect from Hong Kong’s new Chief Executive? | In Focus podcast

G. Sampath May 13, 2022 18:00 IST

Ananth Krishnan speaks to us on what does John Lee’s term mean for the future of civil liberties in Hong Kong and what’s the mood like in the city in the year of the 25th handover anniversary.

What can one expect from Hong Kong’s new Chief Executive? | In Focus podcast / repeat shuffle

Ananth Krishnan speaks to us on what does John Lee’s term mean for the future of civil liberties in Hong Kong and what’s the mood like in the city in the year of the 25th handover anniversary.

John Lee, a former security chief of Hong Kong, has been appointed as the city’s new Chief Executive. He will replace the current leader Carrie Lam on July 1. Known to be a pro-Beijing administrator, he oversaw the crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2019. His appointment comes at a significant time in Hong Kong’s history --- this year marks 25 years since Hong Kong’s was handed over by the British to China, under the broad governance principle of ‘one country, two systems’. What does John Lee’s term mean for the future of civil liberties in Hong Kong? And what’s the mood like in the city in the year of the 25th handover anniversary? Guest: Ananth Krishnan, The Hindu’s China correspondent. Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu Edited by Reenu Cyriac



Our code of editorial values