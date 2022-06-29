What are the strategic implications of the fall of Severodonetsk | In Focus podcast
Stanly Johny speaks to us on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and how the recent fall of Severodonetsk has impacted the war.
On June 25, after weeks of intense fighting, Russia managed to take control of Severodonetsk, the last major city in the Luhansk region that was in Ukrainian hands. While Russia has claimed that this is a major strategic victory, Ukraine has said that they have tactically withdrawn to protect their fighters and regroup in the neighbouring city of Lysychansk, which has now become the next big battleground.
What are the actual implications of the fall of Severodonetsk? Has Russia already expended too much manpower and resources in these victories to be able to make much progress in its military campaign in the long run? Can Ukraine resist the capture of the whole of the Donbas region? We speak with Stanly Johny, The Hindu’s International Affairs Editor.
Guest: Stanly Johny, The Hindu’s International Affairs Editor
Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu
Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
