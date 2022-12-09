What are the concerns around 5G services and the functioning of Altimeters | In Focus podcast

December 09, 2022 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST

Spectrum for 5G services was auctioned out by India earlier this year. The pattern followed pretty much what was standard for the rest of the world that had preceded us. And, like in the rest of the world, our own aviation administration has also raised concerns about potential interference between 5G services and the functioning of altimeters in aircraft. Altimeters in planes help in landing of plans and use telecom spectrum for this purpose.

Is there cause for concern or are authorities only being extra cautious in suspending 5G services in and around airports for now? If a resolution is even possible, how far away is it?

Guest: Dr. V. Sridhar, Professor at the Centre for IT and Public Policy at the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore

Host: K. Bharat Kumar, Deputy Editor-Business, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

