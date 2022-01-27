What approach should we adopt to treat Omicron? | The Hindu Parley podcast

If symptoms settle down within four days, there is no need for an aggressive treatment.

With Omicron becoming the dominant COVID-19 variant in the country, and with its reputation of being a ‘milder’ form of the disease, there is a debate raging on what treatment methodologies are appropriate. Should we adopt a conservative line or an aggressive line to treat Omicron? The responses to SARS-CoV-2 have been changing constantly, whether in the form of treatment or social restrictions.

Here we discuss the question and the challenges of responding to an evolving pandemic.

Guests: Subramanian Swaminathan, Director, Infectious Diseases and Infection Control, Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Chennai; V . Ramasubramanian, Senior Infectious Diseases Consultant, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai

Host: Ramya Kannan

