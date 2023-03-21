HamberMenu
Vladimir Putin, the ICC warrant and the Ukraine war | In Focus podcast

Dr. Atul Bhardwaj speaks to us on how the International Criminal Court’s warrant for the arrest of Russian president will affect the war in Ukraine, and how this affects international relations.

March 21, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST

Amit Baruah
By issuing a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the International Criminal Court has upped the ante in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. It sets a bar from which retreat will be a trapeze act for the West. American President Joe Biden has hailed the ICC decision even as Chinese President Xi Jinping travelled to Moscow to meet President Putin.

What impact will this have on the war in Ukraine? How does this affect international relations? And, finally, how will it affect the prospects for a negotiated peace in Ukraine.

Guest: Dr. Atul Bhardwaj, independent foreign policy researcher and author of ‘India-America Relations (1942-62): Rooted in the Liberal International Order’

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor,  The Hindu

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

