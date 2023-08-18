HamberMenu
Vital Signs Ep 2 | Is medical education tailored to fill the shortage of specialists in rural India?

This is the second episode of The Hindu Data Team’s series: Vital Signs, a look into what doctors, students and other members of the medical fraternity have to say about the systemic issues plaguing India’s medical education

August 18, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

Vignesh Radhakrishnan,Sonikka Loganathan

Doctors and MBBS students from diverse specializations, age groups, and geographies believe the notion that “rural students will naturally serve in rural areas” is flawed. Most argue that compelling students to work in rural areas might not be effective. Instead, integrating rural healthcare exposure into the MBBS curriculum and showcasing role models who work in remote areas could be more effective in bridging the rural gap. In this episode of “Vital Signs,” The Hindu Data Team consults various stakeholders in the medical field to understand the challenges preventing doctors from serving in rural settings and potential solutions.

