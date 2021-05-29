Vinod Kapri on India's Migrant Crisis | The Hindu On Books Podcast

The book tells the story of the March 24, 2020 lockdown and its impact on the lives of millions, told through the stories of 7 young men.

In this episode of The Hindu On Books Podcast, we are joined by Vinod Kapri, filmmaker and author, who speaks about his new book 1232 km: The Long Journey Home, published by HarperCollins. The book tells the story of the March 24, 2020 lockdown and its impact on the lives of millions, told through the stories of 7 young men. Left for themselves in Delhi, they undertake a perilous journey home - the distance they cover on bicycles gives the book its title - as they encounter incredible obstacles on their way, from police brutality to insults, and rely on the kindness of strangers to survive. The book grew out of a documentary film project that followed their journey home last year, and through seven lives, paints a broader picture of how India - its government at every level, people and society at large - treat a group of people who are so essential in powering everyday life and industry in India's cities, yet face little gratitude for doing so.