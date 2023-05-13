HamberMenu
Unpacking trends seen in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections | Data Point podcast

In this episode, The Hindu goes deeper into the Karnataka election results, by looking at a regional, a rural/urban, and a socioeconomic break-up of the mandate, among other factors.  

May 13, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

Sonikka Loganathan
Sonikka Loganathan

The Karnataka Assembly elections saw the Indian National Congress achieve a comfortable win, as they secured 136 seats out of 224, 56 more than what they won in the 2018 elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party secured 64 seats, a 40-seat fall, and the Janata Dal (Secular) won 20 seats, 17 less than 2018. Congress was able to cross the halfway mark, and by 6pm, when counting ended, they emerged as the clear winner. In this episode, The Hindu discusses the trends seen in this election and the lead-up to the Congress’ comfortable win.  

Guests: 

S Bageshree - Resident Editor, The Hindu, Bengaluru

K V Adhitya - Principal Correspondent, The Hindu 

