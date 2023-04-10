Understanding the Status of Policing in India Report 2023 | In Focus podcast

April 10, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

A survey of nearly 10,000 people carried out for the Status of Policing in India Report 2023 suggests a high level of support for certain forms of government surveillance but reveals a lack of public awareness regarding critical issues such as the Pegasus spying scandal.

The report, prepared by the NGO Common Cause and Lokniti, CSDS, finds that three out of four people believe CCTVs can help monitor and reduce crime. The poor, Adivasis, Dalits and Muslims are the least trusting of the police.

Interestingly, 44 per cent of those surveyed across 12 states and union territories believe that the police should not have the freedom to check people’s phones without a warrant.

So, what is the bigger picture from the survey? Why choose this theme at this time? How does surveillance impact dissent?

Guest: Vipul Mudgal, Director of Common Cause.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

