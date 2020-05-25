Podcast

The U.S. position and how it play into the India-China border issue | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Amid heightened tensions on the India-China border, the top United States diplomat for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells, on May 20 hit out at China, saying that the tensions reminded the world of the “threat” posed by Beijing. The U.S. in the past has not always been forthcoming about expressing support on the boundary issue but it may now want to ensure it is in a position to facilitate stronger security ties with countries in the region concerned about China’s rise. At the same time, Washington has developed an understanding of India’s complex relationship with China. We discuss this complicated dynamic in this episode.

Guest: Jeff Smith, Research Fellow at The Heritage Foundation in Washington and author of Cold Peace: China-India Rivalry in the Twenty-First Century.

Find the In Focus podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for In Focus by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
The Hindu Podcasts
Related Articles

Printable version | May 25, 2020 9:33:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/the-us-position-and-how-it-play-into-the-india-china-border-issue-the-hindu-in-focus-podcast/article31673371.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY