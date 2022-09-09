The takeaways from Sheikh Hasina’s visit | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah September 09, 2022 16:51 IST

Amit Baruah September 09, 2022 16:51 IST

Ramnathan Kumar speaks to us on important takeaways from Bangladesh Prime Minister’s visit, and the relations between the country and India.

Ramnathan Kumar speaks to us on important takeaways from Bangladesh Prime Minister’s visit, and the relations between the country and India.

Managing a difficult relationship has brought dividends to both India and Bangladesh. By all accounts, Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina have transcended many barriers and rapids to take their relationship in a direction that benefits both countries. Mr. Modi appears to have put some distance between his Home Minister Amit Shah’s use of the term “termite” when referring to Bangladeshi immigrants and the potential of bilateral ties. Sheikh Hasina’s visit shows that with due preparation even an agreement to share the river waters of the Kushiyara is possible even as an accord on the Teesta proves elusive. There’s little doubt that Hasina’s statement that “as long as Prime Minister Modi is here, Bangladesh and India will resolve” problems between them is significant. Guest: Ramnathan Kumar, former Special Secretary in the Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW), who has served in Bangladesh and closely follows India-Bangladesh relations. Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



Our code of editorial values