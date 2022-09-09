Podcast

The takeaways from Sheikh Hasina’s visit | In Focus podcast

Managing a difficult relationship has brought dividends to both India and Bangladesh. By all accounts, Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina have transcended many barriers and rapids to take their relationship in a direction that benefits both countries.

Mr. Modi appears to have put some distance between his Home Minister Amit Shah’s use of the term “termite” when referring to Bangladeshi immigrants and the potential of bilateral ties. 

Sheikh Hasina’s visit shows that with due preparation even an agreement to share the river waters of the Kushiyara is possible even as an accord on the Teesta proves elusive. There’s little doubt that Hasina’s statement that “as long as Prime Minister Modi is here, Bangladesh and India will resolve” problems between them is significant. 

Guest: Ramnathan Kumar, former Special Secretary in the Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW), who has served in Bangladesh and closely follows India-Bangladesh relations. 

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. 

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
In Focus Podcast
The Hindu Podcasts
India-Bangladesh
Bangladesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2022 5:51:20 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/the-takeaways-from-sheikh-hasinas-visit-in-focus-podcast/article65870501.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY