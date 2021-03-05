Podcast

The implications of the government’s new rules to regulate digital media: part 1 | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In today’s episode we will discuss the new rules that the government has introduced to regulate the digital space, called the information technology guidelines for intermediaries and digital media ethics code rules of 2021. These rules seek to provide a grievance redressal mechanism for users of social media platforms, messaging applications, streaming services as also digital news publishers. These are much stricter and broader in scope compared to the existing rules.

To discuss the implications of these guidelines we have with us Pranesh Prakash, co-founder of the Center for Internet and Society, and an affiliated Fellow at the Yale Law School’s Information Society project.

