Should the government go easy on the telecom sector? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Following years of breathtaking subscriber growth, tele-density is showing signs of strain. Some telecom players are facing an existential crisis due to brutal competition and the government demanding unpaid dues. At the same time, investors of different hues are lining up to invest in the space, signalling a belief that the industry still holds prospects of juicy returns.
In a conversation moderated by K. Bharat Kumar, former Chairman and Managing Director of VSNL B.K. Syngal and International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore professor V. Sridhar discuss what lies in store for the industry.
