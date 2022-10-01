Podcast

The Gehlot twist in the Congress saga | In Focus podcast

Nothing seems to be going easy for the Congress. Even selecting and electing a non-Gandhi family member as the Congress president has proved to be a tall order. 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that he didn’t know anything about a pro-incumbent revolt in the state legislature party even as Sachin Pilot waits in the wings to become Chief Minister. 

After an apology to party president Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Gehlot opted out of the Congress president’s race. The contest is now between Malikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor. 

Guest: Sandeep Phukan, Deputy Editor, The Hindu. 

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.  

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
In Focus Podcast
The Hindu Podcasts
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 1, 2022 4:19:57 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/the-gehlot-twist-in-the-congress-saga-in-focus-podcast/article65958629.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY