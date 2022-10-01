The Gehlot twist in the Congress saga | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah October 01, 2022 16:13 IST

Sandeep Phukan speaks to us on Congress party’s leadership crisis, and the current situation with the party’s presidential elections.

Nothing seems to be going easy for the Congress. Even selecting and electing a non-Gandhi family member as the Congress president has proved to be a tall order. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that he didn’t know anything about a pro-incumbent revolt in the state legislature party even as Sachin Pilot waits in the wings to become Chief Minister. After an apology to party president Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Gehlot opted out of the Congress president’s race. The contest is now between Malikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor. Guest: Sandeep Phukan, Deputy Editor, The Hindu. Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



