The airline industry flies into the coronavirus crisis | Parley podcast

Airline industry watchers analyse the crisis that is facing the airline industry during the coronavirus lockdown in India and in many other countries, and suggest possible ways out

Mohan Ranganathan, a retired airline instructor pilot,  an aviation industry watcher and an aviation safety expertJitender Bhargava, a former airline executive director, is an aviation industry expert and consultantHost Murali N. Krishnaswamy, Senior Assistant Editor, Teh Hindu

