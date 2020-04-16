Mohan Ranganathan, a retired airline instructor pilot, an aviation industry watcher and an aviation safety expertJitender Bhargava, a former airline executive director, is an aviation industry expert and consultantHost Murali N. Krishnaswamy, Senior Assistant Editor, Teh Hindu
The airline industry flies into the coronavirus crisis | Parley podcast
Airline industry watchers analyse the crisis that is facing the airline industry during the coronavirus lockdown in India and in many other countries, and suggest possible ways out
