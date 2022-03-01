The Abstainers: Why have India and China refused to condemn Russia’s actions against Ukraine? | In Focus podcast

G. Sampath March 01, 2022 18:00 IST

Suhasini Haidar and Ananth Krishnan speak to us on the considerations that are driving India and China to adopt the positions that they have taken.

Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has led to a flurry of diplomatic activity, with every country sort of compelled to take an official position on the conflict. While the Western world has been unanimous in condemning Russia for violating Ukraine’s sovereignty, some countries have stopped short of outright condemnation. Among these nations which have tried to do a balancing act are India and China. Given that relations between India and China have been frosty in recent times, it is interesting that they seem to be on the same page on what appears to be the most dangerous geo-political conflict today. A few days ago, when the UN Security Council voted on a draft resolution condemning Russia for its actions against Ukraine, India and China, along with the UAE, were the only countries that abstained. So, what are the considerations that are driving India and China to adopt the positions that they’ve taken? With Russia getting increasingly isolated, and the sanctions getting progressively harsher, will India and China change their positions in the coming days or weeks? Guests: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor and Diplomatic Affairs Editor at The Hindu, and Ananth Krishnan, The Hindu’s China Correspondent. Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan



