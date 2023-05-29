HamberMenu
“Supreme Court’s ruling on divorce does not empower women”: HC lawyer Geeta Ramaseshan | Data Point podcast

The Supreme Court’s ruling to grant relief in cases of “irretrievable breakdown” of a marriage without the need to assign blame to either party will have minimal impact on divorce cases.

May 29, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

Sonikka Loganathan
Sonikka Loganathan

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court passed a ruling that allows the apex court to grant divorce in cases of what it termed irretrievable breakdown of marriage. The decision was made in line with the premises of Article 142.1 of the Constitution which states that complete justice should be done in any cause or matter. There are several grounds for divorce listed in India’s marriage acts, but until now, the irretrievable breakdown of marriage was not one of them. This ruling means that couples, who want to end their marriage without blaming their spouse for something like adultery or abuse, can do so. But this process isn’t as simple as it seems. In this episode, The Hindu speaks with Geeta Ramaseshan about how much of an impact this ruling will actually have, and whether it helps empower women to leave unhealthy marriages.

Guest:

Geeta Ramaseshan: Advocate practicing in the Madras High Court 

