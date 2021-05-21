Steroids and COVID 19: All you need to know | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In this episode we get deep into the use of steroids, in medicine more generally and in the treatment of Covid-19. Steroids like dexamethasone seem to have a very positive effect on people who have COVID that's been proven, but Experts have warned that irregular and overuse of steroids causes severe infections like pneumonia and mucormycosis. The latter disease has just been declared an epidemic in India as several states report cases.

In this podcast we try and get to the root of the issue. Is the issue with the use of steroids itself and when? Or is it a problem of how much to give and how it should be carefully calibrated?

Guest: Dr Vincent Rajkumar: Professor, Mayo Clinic and Editor, Blood Cancer Journal