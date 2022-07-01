Shyam Saran on understanding the relationship between India and China | The Hindu On Books podcast

Shyam Saran traces decades of Indo-Chinese history and the reasons behind clashes in his book, “How China sees India and the world: the authoritative account of India China relationship.”

In this episode we are in conversation with the former chairman of the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB)former chairman of the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) Shyam saran about his new book, How China sees India and the world and the authoritative view of India-China relationship.

Two years after the Galwan clashes on June 15-16, 2020, in which at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers were killed, the government says it has still not ascertained why China amassed its troops in such large numbers at the border. In this episode, author Shyam Saran lists a number of reasons while also delving deep into the historic relationships between the two countries.

With dates, events and personality, this book sums up volumes of Chinese history, giving it a very comprehensive and uniquely Indian perspective as well. In this episode of the On Books podcast, we discuss some of the history but most importantly talk about what we can learn from China that will help up deal with this challenge today and in the future.

Guest: Shyam Saran, former Chairman of the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB)

Host: Suhasini Haidar, Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

