Should vaccination be made mandatory? | The Hindu Parley podcast

While some rules can be enforced to ensure coverage, it is important to focus on awareness.

It is going to be almost a year since vaccination against COVID-19 was rolled out in India for the adult population. In the midst of this massive drive, there have been numerous challenges including vaccine hesitancy and shortage in supplies. The latest issue is that some States have come up with their own strategies to ensure wider vaccination coverage — such as by making vaccination mandatory for entry into public places and workplaces — even though the Central Government has maintained that vaccination is voluntary.

Here we discuss whether vaccination should be made mandatory.

Guests: G.R. Ravindranath, the General Secretary of Doctors Association for Social Equality; K. Kolandaswamy, a public health expert and formerly director of the Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Government of Tamil Nadu

Host: Serena Josephine M.

