Should universities avoid teaching controversial texts? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Kannur University has decided to retain lessons on the works of V.D. Savarkar and M.S. Golwalkar — Hindutva: Who is a Hindu? by Savarkar and A Bunch of Thoughts by Golwalkar — in the post-graduate course, Governance and Politics, after a controversy erupted over an earlier decision to ban the texts from the syllabus.

Here we discuss the larger implications of such bans.

The Parley discussion was conducted when the Kannur University’s ban on the texts of Savarkar and Gowalkar was still in force.

Guests: Yogendra Yadav member, and former president of Swaraj India; Kuldeep Kumar, a bilingual journalist, and a Hindi poet who writes on politics and culture

Host: Anuradha Raman

