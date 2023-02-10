Should there be elections to the Congress Working Committee? | The Hindu Parley podcast

February 10, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

Last October, Mallikarjun Kharge was elected as the national president of the Congress party. The election was historic as the party’s top post was, from 1978, occupied by a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family (except for brief spells between 1992 and 1998). Officially, the party says it is now ready to hold a similar election to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), its highest decision-making body, but there are still internal debates going on. The last time the CWC had an election was in 1997, under the presidency of Sitaram Kesri.

Should there be an election now to the CWC? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Praveen Chakravarthy, chairman of the Congress Data Analytics Department; Mridula Mukherjee, a former Professor of History at JNU and former Director at Nehru Memorial Museum and Library



