Should the state stop focusing on population control? | The Hindu Parley podcast

India has a large young population which needs access to contraception, not family planning.

According to the recently released National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5, India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR), which is the number of children a woman would have in the course of her life, is 2, a decrease from 2.2 in NFHS-4. Is this cause for cheer and should women be credited with stabilising the population?

Here we discuss whether governments should stop focusing on population control.

Guests: S. Irudaya Rajan, chairman of the International Institute of Migration and Development; Poonam Muttreja, executive director of the Population Foundation of India

Host: Serena Josephine M.

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

Search for Parley by The Hindu. Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in