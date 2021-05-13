Should political prisoners be released during the pandemic? | The Hindu Parley podcast

The government has not really thought through the vaccination and pricing policy.

As the second wave of the pandemic rages across India, the country’s overcrowded prisons are in danger of becoming major hotspots for the spread of the disease. Dozens of political prisoners, mainly civil rights activists, continue to languish in prison indefinitely with no possibility of their trials commencing any time soon.

Here we discuss the issue of overcrowded prisons during the pandemic.

Guests: Sanjay Hegde, is a Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India; V. Suresh, is a National General Secretary for the People’ Union for Civil Liberties.

Host: Jayant Sriram

